Lakers' Danny Green: Limited production continues

Green had just three points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over Dallas.

Green continues to struggle on both ends of the floor, having scored in double-digits in just three of his past nine games. The veteran still has the ability to light it up from the perimeter but unfortunately, the frequency is intermittent at best. There is no reason to be holding Green in any 12-team leagues and even those in deeper formats should view him as a streaming option only.