Lakers' Danny Green: Makes defensive impact
Green compiled five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 19 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 129-102 win over the Spurs.
It's not uncommon for Green to tick off every column in the box score like this, but he rarely provides a premium impact in any one area. Green's three-pointers and defensive stats are probably the most valuable contributions, though he shouldn't be viewed as much more as a streamer in those categories in the majority of leagues. His stable role and ability to chip in across the board -- albeit in low volume -- makes him a better fit in deeper formats.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...