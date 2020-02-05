Lakers' Danny Green: Makes defensive impact

Green compiled five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 19 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 129-102 win over the Spurs.

It's not uncommon for Green to tick off every column in the box score like this, but he rarely provides a premium impact in any one area. Green's three-pointers and defensive stats are probably the most valuable contributions, though he shouldn't be viewed as much more as a streamer in those categories in the majority of leagues. His stable role and ability to chip in across the board -- albeit in low volume -- makes him a better fit in deeper formats.