Lakers' Danny Green: Minimal usage in win
Green posted three points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds across 21 minutes Wednesday in the Lakers' 120-116 overtime win over the Nuggets.
Already sporting a tiny 13.9 usage percentage for the campaign, Green saw that rate shrink below five percent Wednesday while he tied for his fewest shot attempts of the season. Green isn't much more than a perimeter sniper in the Lakers' attack, and he hasn't been good in that capacity of late. He's hitting just 1.5 three-pointers per game over his last eight contests, converting them at a 32.4 percent clip.
