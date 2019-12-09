Lakers' Danny Green: Nears double-double in win

Green had 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3PT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 win over the Timberwolves.

Green shot exclusively from long range and, despite some recent poor performances, he continues to look competent on that role as he has made 39.4 percent of his three-point attempts thus far. That mark would represent his second-best percentage over the last five years, and that's where most of his value should continue to come from even if he's able to produce on other stats such as rebounds or steals from time to time.