Lakers' Danny Green: Not on Monday's injury report
Green (hip) is not listed on Monday's injury report.
Green missed just one game due to the hip issue but looks ready to get back out there. Over his last five games, the 32-year-old is averaging 11 points and 3.6 rebounds while playing 25 minutes.
