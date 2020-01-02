Lakers' Danny Green: Offering little value of late
Green has been shooting 30.4 percent from three-point range and 36.4 percent from the field over his last six games.
Green continues to start on a regular basis while seeing 22.2 minutes per game over that five-game stretch, but his lack of efficiency from the field -- particularly from deep -- limits his value considerably. As such, he remains a streaming option at best in most formats.
