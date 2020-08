Green will not play in Saturday's matchup with Indiana due to a sore right hip, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

It looks like the Lakers are erring on the side of caution here in orer to avoid a lingering issue. Green has averaged 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks across 22.8 minutes per game since the NBA's restart. In his absence, look for some combination of Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dion Waiters to see a slight increase in minutes.