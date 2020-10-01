Green totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-98 victory over the Heat.

Green continues to pop up on the injury report but was able to contribute on both ends of the floor during Wednesday's emphatic victory. This kind of production is the exact reason the Lakers acquired Green and he certainly demonstrated his championship pedigree. With the Heat possibly moving forward without one, or even two players, the Lakers will be looking to assert their dominance in Game 2 on Friday.