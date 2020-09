Green is probable for Thursday's Game 4 due to a ring finger injury on his left hand, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The exact nature of Green's injury is unclear. However, it's on his off-hand and he's still expected to see the court for Thursday's Game 4. In the series, he's averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting a mere 28.6 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.