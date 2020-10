Green is probable for Sunday's Game 6 due to a left ring finger injury.

Green had recently been dealing with a hip injury, but now it seems like he's re-aggravated the finger injury he was playing through earlier in the series. Still, the three-and-D wing is expected to play in Game 6 with the Lakers up 3-2. Against the Heat, Green is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.8 minutes.