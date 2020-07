Green had one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Magic.

Green didn't produce much in this one, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma went off for 17 and 25 points respectively. Green typically doesn't turn in the most impressive counting stats, but once the playoffs begin he's likely to earn the most minutes along the wing as the team's most capable and consistent 3-and-D player.