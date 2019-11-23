Lakers' Danny Green: Scores 14 points against Thunder
Green had 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3PT), four rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 130-127 loss against the Lakers.
Green scored in double digits just for the fifth time this season, but the third time in his last six outings so he's on a good run of form in recent weeks. Most of his value lies on his ability to score and hit three-pointers, but he has hit 44.4 percent of his long-range shots to date -- his second-best mark in a single season.
