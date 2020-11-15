Green and the 28th overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft are expected to be traded from the Lakers to the Thunder this week in exchange for Dennis Schroder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Both players are entering the final year of their contract and are set to earn north of $15 million for the 2020-21 season, so the deal adds up in terms of of salary cap. Trades can't be completed until the league moratorium is lifted Monday at noon ET, but this trade shouldn't be finalized until after Los Angeles makes the draft selection on Oklahoma City's behalf Wednesday. Green started all 68 games last season and averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 36.7 percent on three-point attempts.