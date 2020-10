Green is expected to play through his hip injury in Sunday's Game 3 against the Heat, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The 33-year-old will test things out in warmups but isn't worried about the injury, and he's officially listed as probable. Green is coming off a quiet Game 2 as he had three points (1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes.