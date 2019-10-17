Lakers' Danny Green: Starting Wedneday
Green will start against the Warriors in Wednesday's preseason rematch, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Green will re-join the starting lineup Wednesday after sitting out Monday's 104-98 win against the Warrriors in order to rest. The veteran guard averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 threes in 27.7 minutes per game for Toronto in 2018-19.
