Lakers' Danny Green: Starting Wedneday

Green will start against the Warriors in Wednesday's preseason rematch, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Green will re-join the starting lineup Wednesday after sitting out Monday's 104-98 win against the Warrriors in order to rest. The veteran guard averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 threes in 27.7 minutes per game for Toronto in 2018-19.

