Lakers' Danny Green: Struggles from deep in win
Green scored 10 points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) in a win over the Hawks on Sunday, adding six rebounds and two steals.
After shooting just 28.6 percent from the field in his last game, and failing to reach double-digit points over his last two outings, Green just barely broke that theme in this one, tallying 10 points in his 21 minutes of playing time. Statistically, the 32-year old is producing lower counting stats than he did last season in almost every category, which is likely a product of getting fewer minutes than he's seen in years. Contributing a little bit in each category, Green is still worth owning in most leagues.
