Lakers' Danny Green: Unlikely to play Saturday
Green is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies due to right hip soreness.
Green emerged from Thursday's win over the Warriors with a hip injury, and he'll likely miss his first game since Jan. 11. Assuming that's the case, extra minutes could be available for the likes of Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley.
