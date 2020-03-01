Lakers' Danny Green: Will play Sunday
Green (hip) will be available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.
As expected, Green will make his return after missing Saturday night's loss to Memphis with a sore right hip. Expect Green to reclaim his usual spot in the starting lineup at small forward.
