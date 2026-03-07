Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Ayton -- who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers -- is considered "day-to-day" due to left knee soreness, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ayton saw the floor for just four minutes in Thursday's loss to Denver and picked up a left knee injury. The good news for the veteran big man is that he avoided a serious injury, so he could be available as soon as Sunday against the Knicks. Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt should see a significant bump in minutes due to Ayton's absence Friday, and Drew Timme -- who has been in the G League for the South Bay Lakers of late -- could also see some NBA action.