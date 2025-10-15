Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton supplied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 113-104 preseason loss to the Suns.
Ayton recorded his first double-double of the preseason Tuesday and made a strong defensive impact with five combined blocks and steals. The big man appears to be rounding into form ahead of the regular season after a quiet Lakers debut Oct. 3, when he managed just one point in 18 minutes.
