Ayton chipped in 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 110-109 loss to Orlando.

The double-double was his 18th of the season, but his first in February as he tries to get past a nagging knee issue. Through seven appearance on the month, Ayton is averaging just 10.6 points, 8.0 boards, 0.9 assists and 1.2 combined blocks and steals in 27.7 minutes a contest, but Tuesday's performance is an encouraging sign that he could be close to 100 percent healthy.