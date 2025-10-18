Ayton totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and. blocked shot across 30 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Kings.

Ayton finished off the preseason in great form. Although Jaxson Hayes is a solid frontcourt player, the Lakers were hurting under the basket after Anthony Davis' departure. The gap was evident toward the end of the season, especially on defense. Finding another option in the off-season was a no-brainer, and the team hopes that Ayton will be the long-term answer for the role. Ayton's numbers should be much better than what he compiled during his tenure in Portland.