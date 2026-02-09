site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Good to go Monday
RotoWire Staff
Ayton (knee) is good to go Monday against the Thunder.
Ayton is set to return to action after being a late scratch Saturday against the Thunder. With Luka Doncic (hamstring) sidelined, Ayton could see a short-term boost in usage.
