Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Grabs 11 rebounds in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton amassed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 100-92 victory over the Rockets.
Although his scoring was successfully contained, Ayton had a clear advantage on the glass due to Alperen Sengun (back) being out of commission. The result snapped a short double-double streak that Ayton was building, which was aided by a five-game average of 10 rebounds per game.
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