Ayton has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to right knee soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Ayton was an extremely late addition to the injury report due to the knee issue, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Thunder. With the big man sidelined, Jaxson Hayes will get the starting nod, while Drew Timme and Maxi Kleber are candidates for increased burn off the bench.