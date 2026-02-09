Ayton (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com report.

Ayton was a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to right knee soreness. It appears the veteran center will play Monday, though he could be held out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Tuesday against the Spurs. Ayton's return would lead to Jaxson Hayes reverting to a bench role.