Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Not listed on injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ayton (eye) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game versus the Clippers.
Ayton exited Tuesday's win over the Nuggets after getting poked in the eye, but he'll be back in action Thursday night. With Ayton active, Jaxson Hayes loses his streaming appeal.
