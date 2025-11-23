Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Utah, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Ayton did not participate in Saturday's practice due to an illness, but that won't stop him from taking the floor for Sunday's game in Utah. The big man is averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game on the season.
