Ayton managed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 loss to the Warriors.

Ayton struggled on the offensive end once again Sunday, scoring an inefficient seven points. Following a one-point performance in his debut for the Lakers on Friday, the hope was that Ayton would be more of a factor, especially against a team like the Warriors. Both LeBron James (pinched nerve) and Luka Doncic (rest) were sidelined once again, hypothetically pushing Ayton up in the offensive pecking order. While it is a very small sample size, Ayton will need to be more involved come opening night, should the Lakers hope to challenge in what promises to be a highly competitive Western Conference.