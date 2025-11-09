Ayton registered 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds over 20 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 loss to Atlanta.

Ayton came up short of recording what would've been a third straight double-double, and this five-rebound haul was his worst output of the campaign in that category if excluding the Oct. 31 game when he didn't record a single board against the Grizzlies. Ayton is not going to be a go-to option on offense any time soon for the Lakers, but the big man is making the most of his touches. As long as he can continue to crash the glass and remain serviceable on offense, he should have some decent upside, especially since he'll eventually play alongside both LeBron James (nerve) and Luka Doncic together, a scenario that would increase his possibilities near the rim, either as a lob threat or as an outlier in attacks to the rim.