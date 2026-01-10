Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Poor showing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton had four points (2-6 FG) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 105-101 loss to the Bucks.
Ayton had a tough night on both ends of the floor, so he ended up splitting the center minutes with Jaxson Hayes. Ayton is seemingly trending in the wrong direction, posting averages of 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over his last seven games.
More News
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in win•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Efficient scoring continues•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Posts double-double in victory•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in Tuesday's return•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Good to go for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Goes through practice•