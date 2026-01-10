Ayton had four points (2-6 FG) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 105-101 loss to the Bucks.

Ayton had a tough night on both ends of the floor, so he ended up splitting the center minutes with Jaxson Hayes. Ayton is seemingly trending in the wrong direction, posting averages of 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over his last seven games.