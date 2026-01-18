Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ayton will miss the front end of Los Angeles' back-to-back set due to left knee soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Raptors. With the 27-year-old center and Jaxson Hayes (hamstring) both sidelined, Maxi Kleber, Drew Timme and Jarred Vanderbilt are all candidates for increased playing time.