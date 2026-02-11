Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Khobi Price of the California Post reports.

Ayton will miss his second outing in a three-game span due to right knee soreness, and his final opportunity to suit up before the All-Star break will come Thursday against Dallas. With the big man sidelined, Jaxson Hayes will likely get the starting nod, while Maxi Kleber and Drew Timme are candidates for increased playing time.