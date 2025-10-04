Ayton tallied one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 18 minutes during Friday's 103-81 loss to the Suns

While Ayton did do a decent job on the glass, and he managed to collect some defensive stats, he still left a lot to be desired on the offensive end. He attempted just two shots through the first half of action, despite the Lakers being desperate for offense without both LeBron James (pinched nerve) and Luka Doncic (rest), and he didn't attempt a single shot over the second half. It'll be tough for him to find his rhythm competing for touches in L.A. with the likes of Doncic, James and Austin Reaves.