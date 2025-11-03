default-cbs-image
Ayton (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Ayton will not play in Sunday's contest due to back spasms that arose during Friday's bout against the Grizzlies. Jaxson Hayes figures to see an expanded role at center, while Jarred Vanderbilt could also get extra run to supplement the frontcourt.

