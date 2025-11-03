Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Ayton will not play in Sunday's contest due to back spasms that arose during Friday's bout against the Grizzlies. Jaxson Hayes figures to see an expanded role at center, while Jarred Vanderbilt could also get extra run to supplement the frontcourt.
More News
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Probable for Sunday•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Records double-double in victory•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: First double-double as Laker•
-
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Struggles in team debut•