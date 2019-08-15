Cousins' agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed Thursday that his client suffered a torn ACL to his left knee and could miss the entire 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to relay the news of Cousins' latest health setback, citing league sources. Cousins suffered the injury during a workout Monday in Las Vegas, where he "bumped knees" with another player and was forced to leave the court. There is no timeline for Cousins to undergo surgery, but once the procedure is completed, he'll face another extended rehab from his third serious leg injury in the last year and a half. Cousins missed nearly a full calendar year due to a left Achilles tear suffered in January 2018, then tore his quadriceps tendon in the same leg this past April during the playoffs. With Cousins out of the mix for most or all of the upcoming campaign, Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee will likely cover nearly all the minutes at center.