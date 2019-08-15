Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: ACL tear confirmed
Cousins' agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed Thursday that his client suffered a torn ACL to his left knee and could miss the entire 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to relay the news of Cousins' latest health setback, citing league sources. Cousins suffered the injury during a workout Monday in Las Vegas, where he "bumped knees" with another player and was forced to leave the court. There is no timeline for Cousins to undergo surgery, but once the procedure is completed, he'll face another extended rehab from his third serious leg injury in the last year and a half. Cousins missed nearly a full calendar year due to a left Achilles tear suffered in January 2018, then tore his quadriceps tendon in the same leg this past April during the playoffs. With Cousins out of the mix for most or all of the upcoming campaign, Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee will likely cover nearly all the minutes at center.
More News
-
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers possible knee injury•
-
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Latches on with Lakers•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Plays 19 minutes in loss•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Not starting Game 6•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Productive off bench in win•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...