Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Arrest warrant issued
An arrest warrant has been issued for Cousins (knee), ESPN reports.
Cousins is being charged with third-degree harassing communications. A former girlfriend, Christy West, is seeking a restraining order against Cousins following an argument over whether or not their 7-year-old son should be allowed to attend Cousins' wedding with another woman. An audio recording demonstrates Cousins threatening West.
