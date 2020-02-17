Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Saturday during his media availability session at All-Star weekend that Cousins (knee) could be ready to play at some point during the postseason. "He's on track to get healthy by the playoffs," Vogel said of Cousins, who underwent surgery in August to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. "We'll have to see where he's at with rhythm, and conditioning, and timing and all that stuff. But there is a possibility he returns this season, yes."

After inking Cousins to a one-year deal in July, the Lakers envisioned him forming a dynamic tandem in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis, but those hopes were dashed after the 29-year-old sustained the serious knee injury in an offseason workout. Given that a torn ACL typically carries a 10-to-12-month recovery timeline, Vogel's comments about Cousins' potential return are surprising, especially with the big man having already dealt with a ruptured Achilles' tendon and a torn quadriceps muscle in the past two years. With all that in mind, it would still be more surprising than not if Cousins returned at any point in 2019-20, as he'll likely be eager to preserve his health when he hits free agency again next summer.