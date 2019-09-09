Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Lakers apply for exception
The Lakers have applied for a $1.75 million disabled player exception with Cousins (knee) expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Even after an injury-plagued, inconsistent year in Golden State, Cousins was expected to be a key piece in a shallow Los Angeles frontcourt, but he suffered a torn ACL in a preseason workout back on Aug. 15. If the league grants the Lakers the exception, they'll be able to use half of Cousins' salary ($1.75 million) toward signing another player. At this time, it's unclear who that player might be.
