Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Latches on with Lakers
Cousins agreed Saturday with the Lakers on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Set to play his first full season since suffering a torn Achilles in January 2018, Cousins should slot in as the starting center with the Lakers, despite the team re-signing their top option at the position from 2018-19 (JaVale McGee) earlier in the day. In his lone season with Golden State, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a combined 2.8 blocks and steals across 25.7 minutes per game. A similar workload may be in store for Cousins with both Anthony Davis -- the projected starting power forward -- and McGee on hand to fill minutes at center.
