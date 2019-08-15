Cousins is undergoing testing Thursday after possibly suffering a knee injury during a workout earlier in the week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The wording is a bit unclear, but Wojnarowski notes that Cousins was working out in Las Vegas on Monday and had to leave the court after he appeared to tweak his knee. If the injury turns out to be anything serious, it would be a crushing blow to a Lakers roster that's extremely top-heavy. Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July and is considered the favorite to start at center alongside Anthony Davis.