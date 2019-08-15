Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers torn ACL
Cousins has suffered a torn ACL, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
A year after a recovery from a torn Achilles, Cousins has suffered another long-term leg injury. This is not only a huge blow for the Lakers, but also Cousins' career moving forward.
