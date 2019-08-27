The Lakers acknowledged Tuesday that they're "investigating the allegations" against Cousins, who is accused of threatening the mother of his child, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Details are still emerging after audio surfaced Tuesday of Cousins allegedly making violent threats toward an ex-girlfriend. The Lakers are aware of the situation, but at this time, it's unclear if the allegations will impact Cousins' standing with the team or with the league, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. The 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL earlier this month and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.