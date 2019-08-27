Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Team aware of threat allegations
The Lakers acknowledged Tuesday that they're "investigating the allegations" against Cousins, who is accused of threatening the mother of his child, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Details are still emerging after audio surfaced Tuesday of Cousins allegedly making violent threats toward an ex-girlfriend. The Lakers are aware of the situation, but at this time, it's unclear if the allegations will impact Cousins' standing with the team or with the league, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. The 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL earlier this month and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: ACL tear confirmed•
-
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Suffers possible knee injury•
-
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins: Latches on with Lakers•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Plays 19 minutes in loss•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Not starting Game 6•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...