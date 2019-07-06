Cousins has agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Set to play his first full season since suffering a torn Achilles, Cousins appears to be the favorite to start at center for the Lakers. He averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a combined 2.8 blocks/steals across 25.7 minutes with the Warriors last season. A similar role may be in store for Cousins, as Los Angeles has other center options, including Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee.