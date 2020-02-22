Cousins (knee) was waived by the Lakers on Friday to create a roster spot for Markieff Morris, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Earlier this week, coach Frank Vogel noted that it would be possible for Cousins to return in time for the playoffs. Ultimately, the organization decided it would be better to shore up its depth and increase its talent floor by adding the healthy Morris. Cousins will continue rehabbing his torn ACL, presumably with hopes of returning to the NBA for the 2020-21 season. He's played just 78 regular-season games since the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.