Lakers' Demarcus Holland: Participating in summer league

Holland will play for the Lakers' summer league team.

Holland went undrafted out of Texas back in 2016 and spent the 2017-18 campaign with the G-League's South Bay Lakers. In 50 games, Holland averaged 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.4 minutes. Those numbers aren't overly impressive, though the Lakers still like Holland's upside enough to bring him to summer league for another look. The 6-foot-4 guard will have a tough time making a final roster anywhere in the league.