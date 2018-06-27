Lakers' Demarcus Holland: Participating in summer league
Holland will play for the Lakers' summer league team.
Holland went undrafted out of Texas back in 2016 and spent the 2017-18 campaign with the G-League's South Bay Lakers. In 50 games, Holland averaged 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.4 minutes. Those numbers aren't overly impressive, though the Lakers still like Holland's upside enough to bring him to summer league for another look. The 6-foot-4 guard will have a tough time making a final roster anywhere in the league.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...