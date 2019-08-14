Lakers' Demetrius Jackson: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Lakers

Jackson has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The former 45th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, Jackson has spent time on three NBA teams -- Boston, Houston and Philadelphia. Last season, he got most of his run with the 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 18.9 points on 15.5 shots, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Jackson also appeared in five summer league games this season with the Trail Blazers, where he posted 6.2 points on 5.2 shots, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 16.5 minutes. If he fails to make the Lakers' final roster, he'll likely spend most of the upcoming season in the G League.