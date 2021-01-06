Schroder scored 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with six assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in a 94-92 win over Memphis on Tuesday.

Schroder was just the third Laker to score in the double digits in the second of back-to-back games against Memphis. The guard's offense hasn't been a necessity like it was with the Thunder and has led to Schroder averaging his lowest field-goal attempts per game since 2015. However, Schroder is averaging nearly one more rebound and one more assist per game since moving into a starting role in Los Angeles.