Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) is available and starting Friday against the Trail Blazers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Schroder missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols, but he was probable to return Friday and will officially return to the starting five. He should see a fairly significant role with Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined through the All-Star break.
