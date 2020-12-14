Schroder is not expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers, but he will be available in case of emergency, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Schroder was in the starting lineup for Friday's opener, but he'll join LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Wes Matthews in getting the night off Sunday.
